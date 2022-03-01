Tennessee extends FAFSA deadlines to March 1 for two major scholarship programs

The Tennessee Higher Education Commission said they extended the deadline because of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent severe weather.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Students preparing to return to college, or applying for the first time, will have more time to prepare after the Tennessee Higher Education Commission extended the deadline to submit the FAFSA to March 1, 2022.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid is used to determine eligibility for the Tennessee Promise Scholarship and the Tennessee Student Assistance Award. These programs provide thousands of dollars to support college students, helping them pay for tuition so they can study with more peace of mind.

The Tennessee Student Assistance Award provides a maximum of $4,000 per academic year for students in 4-year or 2-year private schools, or $2,000 for students in 4-year public schools.

The Tennessee Promise Scholarship is also available for recent high school graduates. It can completely cover the cost of tuition for some 2-year programs across the state. It previously required students to complete the FAFSA by February 1.

Although the deadline has been moved, students are still encouraged to complete the FAFSA as soon as possible to expedite the application process and get access to funds quicker.

Officials said Tennessee students are lagging behind the completion rate compared to previous years. They said only around 49.5% of students have completed the FAFSA so far. In 2021, around 76% of Tennessee Promise applicants finished the FAFSA, officials said.