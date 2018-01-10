Tennessee's 2017-18 high school graduation rate held steady at 89.1 percent, which is the highest graduation rate on record for the state, according to Education Commissioner Candice McQueen.

More than 56 percent of districts with high schools saw their graduation rates improve this year compared to last year's rates, the release stated.

“Our schools and districts should be proud that once again we have hit our state’s highest graduation rate on record while still holding our students to high expectations,” Commissioner McQueen said.

More than 100 districts have graduation rates at or above 90 percent. Richard City, Oneida SSD, Alcoa City, and Morgan County all had graduation rates at or above 99 percent, the release said.

The Department of Education said 9 districts improved their graduation rates by 5 percentage points or more.

“By continuing to raise the expectations, we are signaling that Tennessee students are leaving high school with the knowledge and skills to be successful in college and the workforce. This graduation rate is a testament to the work being done by teachers and students in schools across the state,” Commissioner McQueen said.

Graduation expectations changed when the State Board of Education included participation in the ACT or SAT as a graduation requirement for Tennessee students.

This year’s results are the first to reflect this change.

Tennessee calculates its graduation rates by the number of students who graduate in four years plus a summer.

© 2018 WBIR