Tennessee high court listens to school voucher arguments

Tennessee’s highest court will soon decide whether a contentious school voucher program is constitutional after attorneys on made their final arguments before the justices.

The program has faced legality questions ever since the GOP-controlled General Assembly narrowly advanced the measure and Republican Gov. Bill Lee then signed off on the law in 2019.

Last year, a lower court decided that the program violated the Tennessee Constitution’s “home rule,” which says the Legislature can’t pass measures singling out individual counties without local support.