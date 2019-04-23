NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An already contentious voucher-like proposal took a dramatic turn in Tennessee as Republican leaders refused to acknowledge a vote spiking the proposal on the House floor and Senate leaders advocated for a drastically different version.

Tuesday's action marked the latest evolution stemming from Gov. Bill Lee's education savings account proposal — known as a voucher-style program allowing families to take public dollars to pay for private school tuition and other expenses.

In the House, Speaker Glen Casada refused to accept a vote tally spiking the voucher bill by just one vote. Instead, he held the floor in limbo for more than 30 minutes until he had successfully lobbied a fellow Republican to flip his vote.

Casada's action sparked outcry from Democrats, who argued the decision likely violated the state's constitution.

Knoxville Rep. Jason Zachary, cast the tie-breaker, changing his vote from no to yes. He explained why in a video posted on his Twitter page, saying he was able to negotiate to exclude Knox County from the bill, to hold Knox County fiscally harmless so that teachers can get their raises.

Opponents worry that the highly controversial bill would take education dollars out of public schools and could lead to fraud.

Governor Bill Lee has been a strong advocate of the bill.

Memphis Rep. London Lamar posted the roll call so constituents could see how lawmakers voted: