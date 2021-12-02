Tennessee launches dashboard so families can easily find information about school districts

Using the new dashboard, people can find information about their school districts including the number of students and number of licensed personnel.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Any families who ever wondered about how many students were in their school district or how many people worked in them can now easily find that information online.

The Tennessee Comptroller's Office of Research and Education Accountability released an online dashboard that shows basic information about all school districts across the state. That information includes the average salaries of different kinds of educators, the number of students, how much funding the district received and the demographics of the district.

Users can also see how the information changes over time, with some data dating back to 2013. For example, families in Knox County can see how the district grew over time from 56,811 people to 59,286 people in 2020.

Information is also available for the state as a whole, just by selecting 'statewide' on a drop-down menu. That information shows that there was 80,516 licensed personnel in Tennessee for the 2019-2020 school year.

It also shows a sudden growth in students, educators and others participating in the education system from 2019 to 2020 — an increase of more than 7,000 people.