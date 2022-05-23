Tennessee panel vote ensures no higher ed tuition increases

The commission attributed the move to $90 million in state money set aside for the higher education funding formula and $47 million for employee pay raises.

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee higher education panel has voted to ensure that there will be no tuition increases at the state’s public universities, community colleges and technical schools.

The Tennessee Higher Education Commission said Thursday that it voted during its meeting at Tennessee Technological University to hold tuition flat for the 2022-2023 school year.

Commission Chairman Evan Cope said in a news release that students are already facing higher prices for housing, groceries and gas.

