Students and parents are able to file a FAFSA, federal student aid, application for the 2020-21 academic school year starting on Oct. 1.

Graduating high school seniors and current college students need to fill out an application for federal aid to be eligible for scholarships and the Tennessee Promise.

You can file an application for federal student aid at www.fafsa.gov.

Students have until June 30 to file an application. However, it is better to file early in order to improve chances for qualifying for different types of aid.

At some Tennessee high schools, teachers are being paired with students to help with the process.

For any additional assistance in completing FAFSA, students and families may contact tnachieves@tnachieves.org. For more information, visit www.tnachieves.org.