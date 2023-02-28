Deadline for Tennessee Promise scholarship program is March 1

Students have until March 1 to file the FAFSA for the Tennessee Promise program, which covers the costs of tuition and fees at some state community colleges

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Students in Tennessee have until March 1 to submit the FAFSA and apply for the Tennessee Promise program, which effectively allows students graduating from high school to attend community college or a college of applied technology for free.

To be eligible for the program, students must submit the FAFSA — a federal application for financial aid. They must then attend a mandatory meeting coordinated by their partnering organization before applying to a community or technical college. Steps to maintain eligibility for the program are available online.

The program helps cover the costs of attending a community college or technical college and pairs students with a mentor. They are meant to guide students through the transition from high school to college life.

Students also need to complete eight hours of community service per term to stay eligible for the program.