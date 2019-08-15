NASHVILLE, Tenn — According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Education on Monday, TNReady assessment results indicate that students across the state are performing better in almost all math subjects.

The TNReady scores also show that more than half the schools in Tennessee – 56 percent – improved their growth scores (TVAAS scores) from the previous year, with 41 percent of all schools earning a level 4 or 5 TVAAS rating which measures year-to-year growth, according to TDOE.

”I’m impressed with the improvement we’ve seen in mathematics”, education commissioner Penny Schwinn said. “The dedication of our educators, commitment to implementing high-quality materials, and unwavering student focus is what sets Tennessee apart and will continue to be the catalyst for moving our state forward.”

Some East Tennessee districts had notable improvements, according to the release.

Rogersville City improved 3rd grade ELA by 17 percent over 2018

Carter Co., Hamblen Co., and Johnson Co. saw math scores increase for students in grades 3-8

Johnson City was among the top 10 performing districts in all end of course exams for math and English

Oneida City improved 3rd grade ELA scores by more than 21 percent

Maryville City was the only district in the state to increase ELA scores for all students in grades 3-8

Anderson Co., Oak Ridge, Campbell Co., Roane Co., Scott Co. and Sevier Co. saw math scores increase for students in grades 3-8

Knox County Schools reported it received an overall Tennessee Value-Added composite score of 5, the highest level of growth a system can receive.

TNReady scores show that Knox County high school students improved in all six categories that the state uses for district accountability: increased achievement in grade bands 3-5, 6-8 and 9- 12; reduced chronic absenteeism; increased graduation rate and continued forward progress with our ELL students, according to a release.

Knox County high school numbers increased from 38.2 percent to 44. 2 percent in English; scores in math jumped up from 30.5 percent to 31.7 percent from last year; US history scores dropped from 38.8 percent to 36 percent

Knox County middle school numbers went up from 35.6 percent to 38.4 percent in English; scores went up from 34.7 percent to 35.4 percent in math

Knox County elementary schools numbers went down from 40.9 percent to 38.9 percent in English; numbers in math went up from 41.3 percent to 45.8 percent from last year

Based on the TDOE Accountability system, this is how East Tennessee districts ranked after TNReady.

Exemplary:

Clinton

Alcoa

Maryville

Rogersville

Loudon County

Advancing:

Anderson County

Oak Ridge

Blount County

Claiborne County

Fentress County

Greene County

Greeneville

Hamblen County

Jefferson County

Lenoir City

McMinn County

Monroe County

Roane County

Scott County

Oneida

Satisfactory:

Campbell County

Grainger County

Knox County

Sevier County

In Need of Improvement:

Cocke County

Hancock County

To see more results by district or school, visit the TDOE District and School Accountability page.

