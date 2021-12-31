Tennessee State University postpones start of spring semester due to COVID

TSU’s announcement comes on the heels of similar decisions made by both Belmont and Vanderbilt universities to delay the start of their spring semesters.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee State University announced Friday that it would delay the start of the spring semester due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Nashville.

TSU said classes will now begin on Monday, January 24, 2022. The school will open on January 3 as planned for administrators and staff.

TSU follows the state and local guidelines based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding any developments with COVID-19 and its variants.

TSU encourages all faculty, staff, and students to visit the school’s website for updates on course delivery and in-person operations.