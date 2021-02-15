Tennessee Tech cancels classes ahead of wintry weather

The university said classes will be canceled instead of moving to online because of the predicted power disruptions.

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — All classes are canceled and all university offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15 due to the dangerous weather conditions in our area and the potential for power outages, according to Tennessee Tech.

The university said classes will be canceled instead of moving to online because of the predicted power disruptions.

Updates will be posted on www.tntech.edu and on Tech social media accounts, and emails will be sent to the campus community.