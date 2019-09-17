Tennessee continues to see growing graduation rates with the 2018-2019 school year seeing the highest percentage of graduates in state history.

According to the Tennessee Department of Education, the state improved by more than half a percentage point to 89.7% compared to the former record 89.1% graduation rate recorded in the past two school years

"While this is certainly something to celebrate, I know we can do even better! Ultimately, I would like to see all 130 districts that serve high school students have a 90 percent graduation or better," education commissioner Penny Schwinn said. "That’s something my team will be very focused on over the next four years, along with making sure those students have a career or college path in mind the day they walk across the stage to get that diploma.”

Rates have continued to climb since 2011 after the state transitioned to a more rigorous calculation criteria, which included making ACT or SAT participation a graduation requirement.

67 districts across the state saw a higher percentage of graduates this year compared to the last. Hancock County was one of the districts highlighted after improving by 7 percentage points.

The department said 32 schools and four districts had perfect graduation rates, including Oneida, Huntingdon Special School District, South Carroll and Bradford.

Knox County had graduation rates above the state average at 91.2%. Similarly, Sevier and Blount counties were both above average for the state, with 91.3% and 93.1% respectively. Maryville had a 94.5% graduation rate, and Alcoa maintained a 98.8% graduation rate for all its students.

Nationwide, the U.S. average graduation rate was reported to be 84.6% in 2016-2017 according to the U.S. Department of Education.

Tennessee calculates its graduation rates by the number of students who graduate in four years plus a summer.