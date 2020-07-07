"They step up to the plate" | Hamblen County principals praising teachers for increasing workload

While teachers' workloads have doubled, many said they are willing to do what it takes to ensure students can still learn effectively.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — With the beginning of school just around the corner — parents, students and teachers are preparing to head back to the classroom, both in-person and virtually.

In Hamblen County Schools, the administration at one Morristown middle school is praising the flexibility and positive attitude of their teachers.

Classrooms won't be empty for much longer in Hamblen County as the start of the school year approaches and Lincoln Heights Middle School principals, like Assistant Dr. Derek Voiles, are figuring out the best plan for reopening before students fill the barren hallways.

"So [we're] thinking how can we make sure high-quality instruction is taking place, not only in-person but virtually for students," Voiles said. "We want to make sure that we can provide the best learning environment for them whether they are here in-person or at home."

The administration has to think of all the little things and logistics, along with procedures for their respective school.

"So it's difficult for us, but we're working diligently to make that happen," Voiles said.

They couldn't do it alone, though. Principal Dr. Jaime Greene said every change and new idea from principals impacts teachers.

"Yes we are making these decisions, but at the end of the day, the results of those decisions become work for teachers," Greene explained.

For this unprecedented school year, Lincoln Heights teachers are giving up duty-free lunchtime, planning to come to school 30 minutes early and are certifying themselves on Google Classroom during their own time.

“It’s just a constant revolving door of things that keep coming up that you haven’t thought about," Greene admitted.

Greene said while her teachers' workload has doubled, she hasn't heard a complaint yet. They are willing to do what it takes to ensure students are learning effectively.

"My greatest blessing during this entire pandemic time has just been the fact that no matter what I ask of my teachers, they answer me with 'yes, let's do it, and here's how we can do it and do it really well,'" Greene said.