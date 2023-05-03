Some Knox Co. students placed on summer school waiting list, a result of the third-grade retention law

Emails from the district point to large enrollment numbers, and teacher staffing shortages as the reasoning for the waitlist.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In early March, some parents received emails from Knox County Schools saying their child was eligible to attend Summer Learning Camp. The summer learning camp runs from June 5 to June 28 — four weeks of curriculum.

At the sight of that email, some parents enrolled their children. However, a portion of that email said, "KCS will be prioritizing available seats for rising 4th graders."

Fast forward to the beginning of May, and some families that applied for the summer program have found themselves on a waitlist.

The email reads:

"Due to the high enrollment of rising fourth-grade students and a limited number of teachers for our summer learning camps, it has become necessary to limit the number of students enrolled in 1st and 2nd grade to one class per Summer Learning site."

The email also says students who were already enrolled in summer school were placed into a blind lottery. The names drawn got a seat in the summer program. The names that didn't were moved off the roaster to a waiting list.

The email continues to give parents a timeline for class finalizations:

"The district will fill any known vacancies before June 5 with students in the order of their assigned placement on the waiting list. The school will call you in the event there is an opening for your child before that time."

In the email, Knox County Schools says this is a direct result of the third-grade retention law and the state requirements to prioritize and serve rising fourth-grade students.

10News reached out to the school district for additional comment. KCS said the waiting list is a precaution due to the rising number of fourth graders they anticipate enrolling in summer learning camp due to the retention law.

"This will allow us to focus on staffing rising fourth-grade classrooms," the district said in a statement.