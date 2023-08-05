Third Grade Retention Law in Action | The deadlines, details, and discussions about what's next

Example video title will go here for this video

Everything your family needs to know about the TCAP test scores, and how they could affect your child's future.

There's a lot on the line for third-graders, who took the TCAP this year.

The new third-grade retention law seeks to retain students who are not meeting grade-level expectations. That means those students would have to retake the third grade.

According to last year's test scores, only the state found just 36.4% of Tennessee students are meeting grade-level expectations in ELA.

Students across Tennessee spent time from April 18 to May 5 participating in the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP). Students can "exceed," "meet," "approach" or be "below expectations" on the test.

There's still quite a bit of uncertainty about what this rollout will look like. However, the Tennessee Department of Education, alongside local school districts, has painted a picture of the plan.

This is the first year the controversial third-grade retention law will be in action. The rollout of the law has sparked heated conversations between lawmakers, education activists, parents and school districts across the state.

TDOE said the TCAP retake assessment would be multiple choice/multiple choice select to allow for immediate scoring of the test. The retake would be administered on a computer and pre-equated, to allow for a scale score to be produced by the school within two business days.

Parents can also apply for an appeal process. The Tennessee Department of Education said the Parent Appeal Portal would open on the TDOE website from May 30 until June 30. Parents can choose to appeal before or after the student retakes the TCAP. Parents will have 14 days to complete the appeal.

Based on a student's TCAP scores, they could be held back for the third grade. However, there are a number of options available to at-risk students:

The Tennessee Department of Education provided a timeline for how the TCAp results can be mitigated by families. You can also read the third-grade promotion timeline here .

Districts would also offer TCAP retake tests for parents who opt for it.

School districts would be responsible for mailing TCAP scores to families and notifying them if their student is at-risk for retention. Districts would also be required to host their own intervention programs, including summer programs and providing tutors.

TDOE said it will focus on providing technical assistance to local school districts and public charter schools on the interventions that improve a student's reading proficiency.

According to TDOE, the department's specific role in implementing the law is limited to reviewing appeals in accordance with the State Board of Education rule and providing a report to the general assembly. TDOE will also be responsible for posting the appeals window and process.

Score Exceptions :

Does your child qualify for an exception on the third-grade retention law?

According to TDOE, if a student scores "below" or "approaching" on the ELA portion of the TCAP test they risk retention. However, the state is willing to make certain exceptions on a case-by-case basis based on documentation in a student's file.

Students who have an intellectual or developmental disability that impacts their reading, or literacy development will be exempt from retention. The local school district will be responsible for determining which students have a disability or 'suspected disability.' An example of such a disability would be Dyslexia; although, the state says students with Dyslexia will still be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Students who are English-Second-Language, and have received less than two years of English instruction will be exempt from retention.

Students who have been retained previously will be exempt from retention.

Students who score proficient during the test re-take period from May 30 - June 5th will be exempt from retention.

Students who scored "approaching expectations," on the original TCAP test, then enrolled in summer school with 90% attendance (missing only 3 days) and exemplified adequate growth in the post-summer school test will be exempt from retention.

Students who scored "approaching expectations," on the original TCAP test, and agree to be tutored for the duration of their 4th grade year will be exempt from retention.

Students who scored "below expectations," on the original TCAP test, who successfully complete the summer school program and agree to be tutored for the duration of their 4th-grade year will be exempt from retention.