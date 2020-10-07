Thrive Lonsdale offering in-person and virtual after school programs this year

Thrive is a free, year-round program for Knoxville youth and it is adapting to the unique changes of the school year.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — This coming school year, Thrive will be offering different options to meet the needs of Knoxville families. It is a Christian organization that works with kids in the Knoxville area, between 5 years old and high school.

"Kids come after school, eat snacks, there's an assembly time, work on homework, make sure it all gets done that day, and after that, there are electives, some other academic support. Then they eat dinner with us then go home," Executive Director Clayton Wood explained.

The programs are free, right now they have sites in Lonsdale and Parkridge, but hope to expand to Alcoa and South Knoxville this fall.

While the upcoming school year is uncertain, Thrive plans on offering in-person or virtual after-school programming for families.

"We have a virtual Thrive program because some of our students live with high-risk people and we wanted them to continue to get fed and get help with academics, reading and literacy and other elements," Wood said.

"We have added a team, a virtual team and they meet with them outside of their home and visit them and drop off food and supplies," he said. "They will be paired similarly in the fall in the virtual program."

Students attending on-campus programs will have their temperatures checked. The staff is wearing masks and disinfecting regularly.