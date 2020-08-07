TN Commissioner of Education meets with President Trump on reopening schools

Commissioner Penny Schwinn said that safety is one of the state's top priorities as schools prepare to reopen.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday, the Tennessee Commissioner of Education, Penny Schwinn, met with President Trump to discuss how Tennessee is preparing to reopen schools.

Schwinn said that safety is one of the state's top priorities, along with ensuring students receive the best possible education. In order to help achieve those goals, she said Tennessee educators could take free professional training through the state on adapting to changes from the coronavirus and preparing for the school year.

“Tennessee educators have come together to support kids during this pandemic and are now focused on reopening schools, and I am thrilled for this opportunity to discuss this critical, ongoing work with the president," Schwinn said in a press release.