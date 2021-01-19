TN Legislative Special Session begins Tuesday with education focus

Gov. Bill Lee called the session to address learning loss and the impact of time away from the classroom due to the pandemic.

NASHVILLE, Tenn — State lawmakers will return for a special session Tuesday to focus exclusively on education.

The session is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

Gov. Bill Lee called the session to address learning loss and the impact of time away from the classroom due to the pandemic.

Amy Pate, who has an eighth grader, fifth grader and third grader enrolled in Metro Schools, said virtual learning has been tough for her family.

"As hard as you think it is, it's harder than that," Pate said. "It's really difficult to just stay on top of everything as a working parent."

Other parents share her concern---like Sonya Thomas, who runs a parent group called Nashville Propel.

We have an issue with literacy right here in the state of Tennessee," Thomas said. "We have many children who are not reading on grade level, and so it's time for us to take some action that's meaningful."

One of the bills state lawmakers will discuss includes intervening to stop learning loss.