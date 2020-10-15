TN Promise applications down around 20 percent

Officials said that more than 10,000 Tennessee high school seniors will not take advantage of the TN Promise.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Around 10,000 Tennessee high school seniors will not participate in the TN Promise as of Tuesday, state education officials said. They said that applications are down around 20 percent across the state.

The deadline to apply for the TN Promise is Nov. 2 for the class of 2021, and students can apply for the program online. Anyone who does not apply by the deadline will be permanently ineligible for the scholarship, according to a release from officials.

The TN Promise allows students to attend a post-secondary school without paying tuition or fees, and people who participate in it will also have access to non-financial support too. They will have access to a volunteer mentor from their community to help them through their education.

“Now more than ever, communities must come together to promote student success,” said tnAchieves Executive Director Krissy DeAlejandro. “ We know that when our communities face uncertain economic times like we are facing today, people with a college degree are more likely to remain employed and able to lead their families through economic downturns.”