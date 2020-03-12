TN Promise still in need of mentors for students, deadline is Friday

Tennessee Promise still needs 2,000 volunteer mentors across the state. As of Nov. 30, every East Tennessee county, except for Roane County, still needs volunteers.

TENNESSEE, USA — Time is running out to become a Tennessee Promise mentor!

The deadline to sign up if Friday, Dec. 4.

Tennessee Promise still needs 2,000 volunteer mentors across the state.

As of Nov. 30, every East Tennessee county, except for Roane County, still needs volunteers.

These mentors serve as a resource to Tennessee Promise students as they go to college.

Many Tennessee Promise students will be the first in their family to go to college and simply need a little extra guidance and encouragement through the process.

One hour a month can make a difference.

You must be at least 21-years-old, pass a background check and complete a one-hour training session.