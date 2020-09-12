TnAchieves exceeds mentor recruitment goal for seventh year

The tnAchieves program recruited nearly 9,500 mentors to work with the class of 2021, exceeding its goal of 9,000 volunteers.

For the seventh year, the tnAchieves program exceeded its recruitment goal of volunteers. It brought on nearly 9,500 mentors to work with the Class of 2021, officials said — exceeding its goal of 9,000.

The mentors will serve as a resource by helping students meet important deadlines and helping them overcome various barriers preventing them from going to college. They will help students successfully transition from high school into college.

Officials said that more than 62,000 students applied for the TN Promise program from the Class of 2021. The program provides scholarships to support students attending community and technical colleges, as well as students in four-year institutions offering associate's degrees.

“Mentors are an irreplaceable part of the TN Promise program,” said tnAchieves Director of Mentors, Tyler Ford. “The personal advocacy and encouragement that a mentor offers is at the heart of our work. We are grateful to all those who have volunteered to serve as a mentor in the coming year."

Volunteers can continue to apply to be a mentor through the end of January, officials said. The mentor application will stay open through January to help counties that haven't met their mentor needs.