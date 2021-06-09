tnAchieves looking to recruit volunteer mentors for TN Promise

Although TN Promise is a financial aid program, a critical component for many students is the volunteer mentor, officials said.

TENNESSEE, USA — tnAchieves is working to recruit 9,000 volunteer mentors in order to provide a local support system to every TN Promise applicant in the Class of 2022.

Although TN Promise is a financial aid program, a critical component for many students is the volunteer mentor, officials said.

Mentors work with a small group of three to seven students as they transition from high school to college. All mentors complete a one-hour online training and receive weekly updates on the program and its requirements.

Current tnAchieves mentors said that they only spend about one hour per month in their volunteer role.

tnAchieves mentors have access to tnAchieves CONNECT, a virtual mentoring platform that allows for efficient and safe online connections for serving students.