tnAchieves program needs more volunteer mentors across the state to help high schoolers transition to college

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The tnAchieves program is looking for volunteer mentors from across East Tennessee to help guide graduating high school students as they transition to college life.
The mentors play a crucial role in helping students in the program succeed. Through the program, several eligible students who immediately go to higher education after high school can get funding for their education.
Thirteen community colleges and 26 Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology participate in the program, and many 4-year colleges also participate in the program.
The tnAchieves program works with almost all applicants who get the TN Promise scholarship. It connects students with mentors who help them navigate challenges they may face when adjusting to college, such as issues with assignments or with living on campus. In 2023, tnAchieves also made some challenges to the program.
The number of mentors needed per county as of June 22 is available below.
- Anderson County: 119 Mentors
- Blount County: 188 Mentors
- Campbell County: 49 Mentors
- Cocke County: 40 Mentors
- Cumberland County: 70 Mentors
- Fentress County: 23 Mentors
- Grainger County: 33 Mentors
- Greene County: 101 Mentors
- Hamblen County: 102 Mentors
- Hancock County: 9 Mentors
- Hawkins County: 71 Mentors
- Jefferson County: 78 Mentors
- Knox County: 636 Mentors
- Loudon County: 65 Mentors
- McMinn County: 65 Mentors
- Meigs County: 17 Mentors
- Morgan County: 25 Mentors
- Roane County: 53 Mentors
- Scott County: 41 Mentors
- Sevier County: 129 Mentors
Program leaders said they were hoping to recruit a total of 9,000 mentors statewide.