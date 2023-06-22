tnAchieves program needs more volunteer mentors across the state to help high schoolers transition to college

Program leaders said they needed 636 more mentors in Knox County to fulfill their goal of having a total of 653 mentors available for graduating high school students

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The tnAchieves program is looking for volunteer mentors from across East Tennessee to help guide graduating high school students as they transition to college life.

The mentors play a crucial role in helping students in the program succeed. Through the program, several eligible students who immediately go to higher education after high school can get funding for their education.

Thirteen community colleges and 26 Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology participate in the program, and many 4-year colleges also participate in the program.

The tnAchieves program works with almost all applicants who get the TN Promise scholarship. It connects students with mentors who help them navigate challenges they may face when adjusting to college, such as issues with assignments or with living on campus. In 2023, tnAchieves also made some challenges to the program.

The number of mentors needed per county as of June 22 is available below.

Anderson County: 119 Mentors

Blount County: 188 Mentors

Campbell County: 49 Mentors

Cocke County: 40 Mentors

Cumberland County: 70 Mentors

Fentress County: 23 Mentors

Grainger County: 33 Mentors

Greene County: 101 Mentors

Hamblen County: 102 Mentors

Hancock County: 9 Mentors

Hawkins County: 71 Mentors

Jefferson County: 78 Mentors

Knox County: 636 Mentors

Loudon County: 65 Mentors

McMinn County: 65 Mentors

Meigs County: 17 Mentors

Morgan County: 25 Mentors

Roane County: 53 Mentors

Scott County: 41 Mentors

Sevier County: 129 Mentors