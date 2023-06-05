UT proposes 1.8% mandatory fee increase

The public can provide comments about the fee increase for 15 days.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees will consider a mandatory fee increase for each of its campuses at the end of this month.

The proposed increases include $196 to the Facilities Fee and $44 to the Transportation Fee.

The proposed increase is the first in three fiscal years. Enrollment has increased by 27.9% since the fees were last raised.

The Facilities Fee increase will provide revenue to support maintenance for existing campus buildings and supplement the rising cost of new construction. The Transportation Fee increase will cover costs associated with a new contract with the current transit provider, according to UT.

The university is requesting feedback from the public. People can provide comments during a 15-day period—and a transcript of all comments will be provided to the board.

The public comment period will end on June 20. You can submit comments here.