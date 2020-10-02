GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Tusculum University is celebrating its 225th birthday.

As part of the celebration, the university is giving itself a gift... but it won't open that gift until the year 2120.

Tusculum will place a time capsule in the wall of its Meen Center at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. A university spokesperson said the capsule holds letters from students describing campus life, editions of Tusculum's newspaper and magazine, Old Oak Festival T-shirts, a laptop, Tusculum news releases and other items.

One of the time capsule's items is a touching historical record: a collection of letters from an alumnus to his mother when he was a student 50 years ago.

In 2018, the University of Tennessee unearthed a similar capsule: a lead box that had been filled with documents and photos over a century ago.

The contents of the box had decomposed, but UT archivists were able to find copies of everything listed inside.