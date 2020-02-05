GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Incoming students at Tusculum University won't need to pay the regular enrollment deposit for summer and fall semesters when they commit to attending.

Officials said they waived the deposit so students will be able to focus on immediate expenses, instead of worrying about securing their spot. They said incoming students should enjoy learning they've been accepted to a university, instead of worrying about paying a deposit.

Businesses across Tennessee closed their doors to help slow the spread of coronavirus in March and April. As a result, the number of unemployment claims reached record highs as people were laid off from their jobs or furloughed.

Students planning on attending Tusculum University who face financial difficulties can also use the Pioneer 100 program. It guarantees that qualifying students will be able to pursue their degree at Tusculum University for free.

