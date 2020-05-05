The Tennessee Department of Education honored two East Tennessee schools with the Tennessee STEM School Designation. The designation recognizes schools that teach students STEM and STEAM principles.

Midway Middle School in Roane County and Sequoyah High School in Monroe County were on the list of 22 Tennessee schools that received the designation. Since 2018, the department of education has given the designation to 48 Tennessee schools.

"STEM education not only engages students with real-world problem-solving in the classroom but provides them with the opportunity to develop creative and critical thinking skills that will prepare them for post-secondary success," Commissioner Penny Schwinn said in a press release.

Schools that earned the STEM designation had to go through an application process involving self-evaluation, interviews, and visits with a review team. The team reviewed schools based on their infrastructure, curriculum, professional development, achievement and partnerships with the community and postsecondary schools.

Schools also had to submit a plan of action for implementing and sustaining STEM and/or STEAM education for the next five years.

RELATED: How you can help on #GivingTuesday

RELATED: Davidson County judge strikes down Tennessee's school voucher law, rules it unconstitutional

RELATED: Claiborne County Schools earns grant for summer book delivery program