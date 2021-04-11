Two Fulton High School students become the first from the school to attend FBI Teen Academy

The FBI Teen Academy is meant to give high school students a chance to get an inside look into how the FBI works with presentations covering terrorism and SWAT.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two students at Fulton High School became the first ones from the school to ever attend the FBI Teen Academy this week after they were referred through their criminal justice classes.

Sarah Wiley and Odrielle Uwimana said they didn't think they would like their school's criminal justice classes when they first enrolled in it.

"If you were to ask me before this semester if I ever wanted to go into criminal justice, I probably would have said 'no,'" said Uwimana.

However, their teacher said they were one of the most active students in the class. He said they were constantly asking questions and engaging with the lessons. So, they were chosen to attend the FBI Teen Academy out of nearly 60 applicants.

The program is meant to give high school students a chance to get an inside look at how the FBI works. Officials said that each course is at least 8 hours long, but courses can last as long as a week. Presentations at the academy also cover several issues the bureau works with such as terrorism, cybercrime, public corruption, SWAT response and evidence collection.

"My favorite part was just seeing how diverse it was in every aspect," said Uwimana.

The academy is taught out of the FBI's Knoxville location. Part of what Udiwana and Wiley learned there was they did not need to major in criminal justice to work for the FBI. They also said that the academy made them more interested in working for the FBI.

"If I wouldn't have gone to the FBI academy, I probably wouldn't have that interest in the FBI, because my interest did grow due to it," said Uwimana. "I think it's very important that females, especially females of color, know that this opportunity in this career is also open to them."