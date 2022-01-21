Two Knox County schools approved for virtual learning next week

Austin-East Magnet High School and Emerald Academy will move to virtual learning next week, after approval from the state department of education.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two schools in Knox County have been approved to move to virtual learning starting Monday after classes were canceled for the entire week, according to a spokesperson for Knox County Schools. Illnesses and staff shortages led to the closures, according to educators.

Austin-East Magnet High School will move to virtual learning on Monday along with Emerald Academy. Austin-East students were approved to learn from home for the rest of the week, according to a spokesperson from KCS. A release was also sent to parents from Emerald Academy, a charter school that is not run by Knox County Schools.

In the release, Emerald Academy said attendance will be taken each day and will be mandatory. They also said virtual learning at the school may be necessary for other days, and next week as well.

Knox County Schools was not able to move to virtual learning for the past few days due to laws passed by the Tennessee Legislature, which requires school systems to ask for permission from the Tennessee Department of Education for individual schools, instead of switching to virtual learning across the district.

Earlier, KCS leaders said they anticipated individual schools would need to move to virtual learning in the coming weeks due to staffing challenges.

"KCS is closely monitoring absences at each of our schools and will be prepared to submit waiver applications to the Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner to allow virtual learning on a school-by-school basis," said Bob Thomas, the superintendent of KCS.

Waivers are available for anyone to review online. However, Austin-East Magnet High School's waiver and Emerald Academy's waiver were not yet available as of Friday evening.