UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — In Union County, one church is helping high school students stay connected this school year.

St. Teresa of Kolkata Catholic Church is opening its doors to Union County high schoolers who need internet access.

It will offer a WiFi lab on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 3-6 p.m.

Church members said they know having access to the internet is vital for this school year.