Union County Schools plans to return exclusively to in-person classes again in the fall

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. — Union County Schools said it plans to return to only in-person learning next school year.

Director of Schools James Carter said the district will not accept any applications for distance learning for any school for the remainder of the school year.

"We are also encouraging our distance learning students to move back to brick-and-mortar schools after spring break," Carter said.

Carter said this will be important so teachers can work with students to tackle potential learning gaps.

UCS is planning for in-person learning in the fall, but said those plans might change depending on how the COVID-19 pandemic pans out after more people receive the vaccine.

"In the event circumstances change between now and August, we will have a plan in place to accommodate those circumstances," Carter said.