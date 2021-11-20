University of Tennessee creates trivia game for America Recycles Day

The game lets players slowly add features to a park as they answer trivia questions about ways to recycle products.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — America Recycles Day was this week, which marks the work from organizations across the country to stay sustainable and reduce waste from unnecessarily ending up in landfills. It is also meant to encourage people to recycle properly.

To commemorate the day, the University of Tennessee created a new game — Waste Warrior.

The game shows pictures of different kinds of waste and tests players' knowledge of where it should be disposed of. Some items need to be thrown into compost, others need to be dropped off in a special recycling facility, and others end up in landfills.

As players dispose of different items, they earn the chance to add improvements to a park. The park features landmarks of Knoxville including the Tennessee River and The Sunsphere. People can add features like a pirate ship, a giant cat, a Ferris wheel or even the Loch Ness Monster.

The game is free to play online. It was created by the university's Office of Sustainability, which aims to reduce waste as much as possible on campus.