KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Students should sleep more than they study, study more than they party and they should party as much as possible, as the saying goes.

Today, it paid off as students walk across the graduation stage and take their degrees. Fall commencement was held for undergraduates today at 9:00 a.m., in Thompson-Boling Arena.

Almost 1,200 bachelor's degrees were awarded, as well as nearly 1,200 graduate-level degrees. Among the graduates will be a woman whose cap was signed by Garth Brooks when he performed in Neyland Stadium and a veteran who lost his leg.

Parking is free but the clear bag policy is in effect. And most of all, congratulations to all of the graduates!