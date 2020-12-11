University of Tennessee launches new 4-year leadership program

The Volunteer Impact Academy will include a $2,000 scholarship that is automatically renewed each year, officials said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Students will have a new opportunity to develop their leadership skills at the University of Tennessee starting in fall 2021.

The "Volunteer Impact Academy" program was created through a partnership between the Clay and Debbie Jones Center for Leadership and Service and the Office of Undergraduate Admissions. Studies will include leadership development and theory.

The program includes a $2,000 scholarship that is automatically renewed, officials said. Students will need to stay in good academic standing and meet all requirements of the program.

Participants will also learn about the social change model and will take part in a living-learning community. There, they will have the chance to engage with the community outside of the classroom.

The first cohort of the Volunteer Impact Academy will begin in fall 2021, officials said.

Each year of the program is focused on a different theme. First, it will focus on self-reflection as participants create their own definition of what it means to be a Vol. They will learn how to work with other Volunteers and make a positive on campus during the next year.

During the third year, students will focus on community engagement. For their final year of the program, students will focus on leaving a lasting legacy at UT, officials said.