University of Tennessee unanimously passes reduction to housing rates for Spring 2021

The Board of Trustees passed a proposal to reduce housing rates by 5% for Spring 2021, since students will spend fewer days on campus and in residence halls.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Students living in dorms at the University of Tennessee may save some money next semester.

On Wednesday, the UT Board of Trustees unanimously approved a reduction to housing rates for students in Knoxville starting in January, for the Spring 2021 semester. Officials said rates would be reduced by 5% for the term, after adjusting the number of days students would be charged a daily fee.

The board approved the proposal after the university adjusted its plans for the semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in students spending fewer days on campus and in residence halls.

"There's going to fewer days of the students on campus, so we're going to proportionally reduce the fees to them for the residence halls," Bill Rhodes said.

The rates for Fall 2020 were set at 10% lower than the rates for Fall 2019. Overall, the housing rates for the full academic year are 7.5% lower compared to the 2019-2020 academic year.

"It doesn't change their rate, it changes the number of days that we charge the daily rate," Chancellor Donde Plowman said.

The largest difference in cost comes from buying out a room in Stokely Hall. Students will need to pay $1,380 less in total for it in total.