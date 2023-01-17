UT sees 'most competitive applicant pool' in 228-year history

The University of Tennessee said that as of Jan. 1, they received 48,665 applications — a 40.3% increase compared to last year.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee said they saw a sharp rise in applications as of Jan. 1, compared to the year before.

They said they received 48,665 applications which made up the "most competitive pool" in the university's 228-year history. That number represented a 40.3% increase, with 13,967 more applications compared to Jan. 1, 2022.

"Some have asked me, 'Why should we grow?'" said the Office of Chancellor. "The answer is that growth in undergraduate students is the way we provide more access to more students to help meet the workforce needs of Tennessee. Growth in graduate students is one way we grow our research enterprise. Both are important to our future."

Almost a quarter of all those applications were from in-state students, an increase of around 13.2% compared to last year. The rest of the application pool came from out-of-state and international students. They also said out-of-state applications increased by around 51.6% compared to last year.

The university said it would reduce the size of its first-year class in Fall 2023.

"To deliver the best Volunteer experience for all students across all four years and in course offerings, residential experience, and student life, UT will reduce the size of its first-year class and enroll fewer first-year students than last fall," said a spokesperson. "Because UT will be enrolling a smaller first-year class, fewer students will be admitted in the first and second admissions release, with more students invited to join a waitlist following the second release."

UT also said that the State Building Commission approved a request to start a "public-private partnership" with a company to build three more residence halls, helping alleviate issues many students had finding housing. They also said they are "exploring opportunities" for off-campus housing.

They are also planning to build several new academic buildings, would could require people to be relocated.