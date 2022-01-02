University of Tennessee to host 17th annual Black Issues Conference on Saturday

The conference gives the Black community a chance to discuss issues they face. This year's theme will be "Black Health Matters: Moving Beyond Awareness to Action."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Many Black communities face issues like poverty, limited health care access, food insecurity and other issues. On Saturday, members of those communities will have a chance to discuss them during the 17th annual Black Issues Conference.

The University of Tennessee is hosting the one-day conference, providing a forum where students, faculty, staff and community members can discuss issues that impact Black communities. This year's theme is "Black Health Matters: Moving Beyond Awareness to Action."

The conference will focus on Black healthcare in the U.S. and will include discussions on social impacts of healthcare, mental health and how public health policies impact Black communities.

There will be several presentations on it, along with a keynote speaker who has been certified in emergency medicine and co-wrote a best-selling autobiographical book — Dr. Sampson Davis.

The conference starts at 10 a.m. in the Student Union Ballroom. It will last until 4 p.m. with several different panels across the Student Union. Lunch will be served and the conference will end with a meet-and-greet event.