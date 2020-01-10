University of Tennessee virtual diversity event interrupted by "act of hatred and vulgarity"

According to a UT student, hateful messages and racist pictures were posted during a university-sponsored virtual event focused on diversity during a "Zoom bombing."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A University of Tennessee student said that an event focused on diversity and inclusion was interrupted Wednesday night when unidentified people logged into the event through Zoom, posting racist pictures and hateful messages.

Officials said that perpetrators were removed from the session and that participants who were involved with the event were offered care and an opportunity to discuss the incident.

They said that the organizers expressed their condemnation of the messages and have taken additional security measures to prevent unauthorized access to virtual events.

The full response from university officials is below:

During an online session of an annual academic event on diversity and inclusion, participants experienced an act of hatred and vulgarity known as Zoom bombing. The perpetrators were removed from the session, and participants were offered care and support, and an opportunity to discuss what happened.

Event organizers were not able to identify the perpetrators but have expressed their condemnation of the messages and taken additional security measures to prevent unauthorized access to virtual events. The university remains committed to equity, diversity and inclusion.

The University of Tennessee hosted a campus march for social justice on Aug. 29, led by three Black student-athletes.

The SGA President at UT, Karmen Jones, also said that diversity and inclusion are some of the biggest challenges the university is facing. She said that Chancellor Donde Plowman is focusing on retaining and recruiting people of color for the university's staff.