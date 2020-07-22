First-year UT students not required to live on-campus, and other changes due to COVID-19

The University of Tennessee said it is waiving the requirement for freshman students to live on-campus and limiting the number of people in facilities at once.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Students living on-campus at the University of Tennessee will see some changes in August when they return to the dorms.

Housing officials said that only other UT students will be able to visit at dorms, and there will be a limit to how many people can be in facilities like laundry and fitness rooms at once. They also emphasized that social distancing and hygiene will be important for all students living on-campus.

First-year students will also not be required to live on campus, officials said.

Students will need to sign up for a move-in appointment and will move in during a designated time, according to officials. Appointments will be tentatively available between Aug. 9 - 15, with additional opportunities until Aug. 19 for returning students, officials said.

"We have a very good plan in place to ensure that we keep our campus and our community safe, but we're also asking our students as a shared responsibility," Frank Cuevas said, Vice Chancellor for Student Life. "Let us know when you're feeling ill so that we can get you the medical attention."