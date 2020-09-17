UT delays start of spring semester, cancels Spring Break

UT made the changes limit student travel during the COVID-19 pandemic

The University of Tennessee has adjusted the spring semester because of the COVID-10 pandemic.

Classes will start a week later on January 20 and Spring Break has been canceled.

UT said the changes were made to limit student travel. The university made similar changes the fall semester.

Spring Break was originally scheduled for March 15-19 and students were supposed to be off on April 1. Both of those have been canceled.

The only day off will be on April 2, for Good Friday.

Classes will end on April 20 and finals will be held from April 22-23 and 26-29.