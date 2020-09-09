UT encouraging students to study outside with a classic college accessory: hammocks

The university installed new outdoor study spaces and hammock stands to encourage social distancing.

Studying outside in a hammock isn't just a college tradition for some University of Tennessee officials. Now, studying outside can help students save lives.

UT installed new amenities across campus to encourage social distancing and provide more space for students to work. Those amenities include new hammock stands and outdoor study spaces, so students won't need to stay inside cramped study areas to learn.

Study spaces can be found outside Ferris Hall, by Ayres Hall on The Hill, in Circle Park and behind the Fred D. Brown Residence Hall. They can also be found in several spots across campus using an online map from UT.

The university created several new safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus as students return to class. They include social distancing regulation, mask requirements and daily health check-ins.

They reported 600 active cases of COVID-19 and 2,012 people in isolation on Tuesday.