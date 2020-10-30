UT expands Flagship Scholarship program to eight new Tennessee high schools

The scholarship program covers first-time, first-year students' tuitions and mandatory fees for up to eight semesters, totaling around $52,000.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee said students at eight new high schools are now eligible for the Flagship Scholarship, which covers tuition and mandatory fees for eight semesters.

Combined with the HOPE Scholarship, the Flagship program can total around $52,000. Officials said that 38 Tennessee high schools now qualify for the scholarship. To be considered for the 2021-2022 school year, students must apply to UT by Dec. 15, 2020 and complete the FAFSA by Feb. 1, 2021.

Central High School is one of the new schools UT added to the program. Other Knoxville schools include Austin-East High and Fulton High School.

“I know firsthand the difference an education can make, and by expanding this scholarship program, we’re creating more opportunities for Tennessee students to achieve great things," Chancellor Donde Plowman said.

The expansion also includes an application fee waiver for students in the scholarship program applying to UT.

The program was created in 2005 and is part of the university's Tri-Star Scholarship program, which is designed to give students opportunities to attend college through three different scholarship programs.