Congrats, grads! | UT fall graduation ceremonies set for Friday

The undergraduate ceremony will start at 9 a.m. on Friday, and the graduate hooding ceremony will start at 3 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday, crowds are expected to gather in Thompson-Boling Arena to celebrate graduates and highlight the work they did to walk across the stage.

The University of Tennessee fall commencement ceremonies are expected to start at 9 a.m. for undergraduate and is expected to last around two and a half hours. The graduate hooding ceremony is expected to start at around 3 p.m. and last the same amount of time.

Both are also expected to be live-streamed online. The Haslam College of Business will also host a separate graduate hooding ceremony for their students.

UT said there are no plans to require tickets for guests. Doors will be open for guests 90 minutes before the ceremony. Guests are asked to bring as little as possible inside the venue, to speed up the entry procedure. UT's clear bag policy will be in effect, they said.

They said on social media that Lake Loudoun Boulevard, Phillip Fulmer Way and Neyland Drive are expected to be busy from 7:30 a.m. through 9 a.m., as well as from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Friday.

Anyone expecting to travel in the area should plan to take alternative routes, they said.