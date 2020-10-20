UT graduate school enrollment on the rise, students taking more online programs

Officials said that more than 6,300 students enrolled for the fall — up from 6,100 last year.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee said that more students are enrolling in graduate school compared to 2019 and that fully-online programs are getting more popular.

They said that 6,300 students have enrolled in graduate programs, compared to 6,100 students last year. They also said that 19.4 percent of graduate students enrolled in distance education programs, compared to 16.3 percent last year.

“We’ve worked hard to meet the needs of our students in the era of COVID-19,” said Dixie Thompson, dean of The Graduate School. “Our online orientations for new graduate students and graduate teaching assistants this fall allowed us to interact with them in greater numbers than ever before.”

Two programs grew significantly, officials said: a global supply chain management program and a strategic and digital communication program.

Officials said they also moved many professional development activities online as well, outside of usual classes. They also said they created new research opportunities for students studying STEM fields to gain research experience.