UT law students tackling race, diversity and inclusion on campus

Three UT law students are now diversity and inclusion fellows, something they hope will pave the way for future students of color.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mikayla Swinson, Miles McDowell and Jasmine Hampton now have a new role on campus.

"We were all selected as diversity and inclusion fellows in the law school after the George Floyd incident and everything that went on this summer," McDowell said.

For each of them, that role that role means something a little different but together they have one goal.

"You have to be able to advocate for yourself and for your community," Hampton said.

By advocating, they mean not only supporting students of color but challenging parts of the system that need to see some changed.

"Yes we are having these conversations and we don't mind having these conversations because they need to be had," Hampton added.

Some of those conversations are about their own experiences.

"I think all of us have experienced racism at the University of Tennessee," McDowell said.

But also speaking up and validating the experiences of others.

"Not only having the conversation but seeing that change through," he added.

So what is their end goal? Well, they have a few.

"If we could help pave a way for them that would be amazing," Swinson said.

"I want to broaden some of the students perspectives," Hampton added.

"I want to leave this path simpler for the next diverse student," McDowell said.

If they could impart any advice to a aspiring lawyer, they would say this.

"Yes you belong here, you should be here, you are worthy...take a seat at the table," Swinson said.