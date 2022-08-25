UT ranks as most LGBTQIA+ unfriendly university in national survey

The Princeton Review collected survey results from a total of 16,000 students at 388 schools. The survey includes 85 questions in four sections.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee just welcomed a record-breaking number of students to campus. It was also ranked the most unfriendly university to LGBTQIA+ students in the country by The Princeton Review.

Since 1992, The Princeton Review has been an authoritative source of information that helps college students decide where they want to study. It ranks colleges on a variety of topics like their value for students and the quality of schools' academics.

They collect the opinions of college students around the U.S. Students can submit a survey at any time, but The Princeton Review will only accept one survey per student per year. The survey has 80 questions divided into four main sections: "About Yourself," "Your School's Academics/Administration," "Students," and "Life at Your School."

In the 2023 version of the Best 388 Colleges, UT was labeled the most LGBTQIA+ unfriendly. It beat colleges like BYU in Utah, the University of Notre Dame, and the University of Alabama.

"It's not surprising to any of us who live in the community," said TJ Powell, who works with students through the Tyson House Episcopal and Lutheran Campus Ministry.

In August 2020, it was also ranked as the second-worst college for LGBTQIA+ students. The college has landed on the list for several consecutive years. Its Pride Center has been threatened, shrunk and grown again hoping to help more students in the future.

And for many years, students have watched the state legislature take action against inclusiveness on campus. Tennessee lawmakers defunded the Pride Center in 2016 following controversies about pronouns. Officials also implemented severe restrictions on how the university could spend money on inclusiveness.

The law, which went into effect without former Governor Bill Haslam's signature, reallocated funding from the Officer of Diversity and Inclusion and gave it to a new scholarship fund. It also did not allow any funding or resources to go toward "the use of gender neutral pronouns, to promote or inhibit the celebration of religious holidays, or to fund or support sex week.”

Then-chancellor Jimmy Cheek denounced the state's decision, which removed the Pride Center as an office on UT's campus because it no longer was able to have faculty directing it. In the years since the law passed, the Pride Center was able to raise its own funds and hire staff.

But also in 2016, UT's Pride Center was vandalized several times. In one high-profile incident in 2016, a rock was thrown through its windows with a note containing a threatening message with a slur.

UT President Randy Boyd also donated to Senator Mark Pody in 2021. The senator has been publically against LGBTQIA+ rights and filed proposals to strip marriage rights from LGBTQIA+ people. He since apologized for the donation.

"We hear about the discrimination, hatred, just overt homophobia, racism that are spewed literally out of car windows as I've walked around campus from time to time," said Powell.

Since then, the university said it has worked to be more inclusive on campus. The Pride Center has gotten additional funding, and it also organizes many events such as annual "Friendsgiving" events while working to educate people about LGBTQIA+ health.

"I know so many people who have worked so hard for LGBTQIA+ inclusion on campus," said Powell. "As dark as it may seem, sometimes we know that we did not stand by ourselves."

