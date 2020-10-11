UT named an Innovation and Economic Prosperity University

The designation was only given to three universities in 2020 and acknowledges UT's involvement in the growth and development of Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee is the state's flagship university — it has several programs designed to help people across Tennessee. On Tuesday, it was named an Innovation and Economic Prosperity University by the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities.

It was one of only three universities to earn the designation in 2020, officials said.

“We are always looking for new and better ways to increase access to education, make important discoveries, develop our state’s workforce and enhance quality of life for all Tennesseans," Chancellor Donde Plowman said. "This designation recognizes what we are already doing and opens new doors for the future.”

The university has several partnerships among communities across the state. Officials said that the annual Engagement and Outreach Conference brings university and community officials together to address local issues.

The Center for Sport, Peace and Society has also impacted 225,000 youth and women across the world, officials said. The UT Extension office also works with 4.6 million Tennesseans, officials said. There is an office located in each of the state's 95 counties.

Officials said that the extension office generated an economic impact of $687 million in 2019.

The university also has more than 80 research centers and institutes that support technological innovation in the state, officials said.