UT parents share thoughts, concerns about hanging school year

The university is constantly working on plans to keep students on campus.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After hearing from students at the University of Tennessee, we're now hearing from parents about their thoughts, concerns and overall hopes for the new school year.

Having to guide her daughter through a year with so many changes has been a new experience for UT parent Liz Cruse. She said that she believes administrators and educators are working hard to bring students back safely, but can still improve some things.

Her daughter, Caroline, is a freshman. Her mother said that it's hard for her to see her first year at college pass by without the typical extracurriculars and opportunities available for students.

"In a way, that part is a little sad for me for her but she doesn't really know any better," Cruse said.

So far, there are only a few concerns she's seen or heard about. She mentioned that she had concerns with how isolation cases are being handled on campus, that dining options were closed. She said she thought it would be especially hard for students without a car.

"I want UT to stay open and I want the students to stay there," she said. "I want y'all to keep her she worked really hard to get there."

Another parent said she also applauds the school's effort. As a UT alumnus herself, she said she can't imagine the financial impact they're facing. She hopes the community can come together and support the school as much as they can.

As for Cruse, as long as her daughter's happy, she's happy and is more than proud of how she's handling the ever-changing new experience.