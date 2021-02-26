UT partnering with Knoxville College, TCAT for more higher education accessibility

The partnership is meant to connect the university's knowledge and resources with the community around it.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee is working to give more people across the community a chance at pursuing higher education.

They partnered with Knoxville College and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Knoxville to better connect UT's resources with the community as a whole. Officials said they hope it will provide more opportunities and give people more chances to pursue college.

Through the partnership, officials will create an educational pathway from a technical certificate to an associate's degree, and to several degree opportunities through UT.

They also said that the partnership is focused on improving three area: infrastructure, community engagement and specialty programs. To kick off the partnership, officials said a series of community engagement initiatives and workshops for students at each institution is underway.

UT Libraries will also provide TCAT and Knoxville College students with access to their digital collections.

The University of Tennessee will also support the accreditation process of Knoxville College.

“We will put words to action as we educate, empower, and elevate our shared students and the Black experience in Knoxville,” said Leonard Adams, Knoxville College's Interim President.

Officials said that the partnership may also inspire students in TCAT's Fiber Optics program to advance their education at the University of Tennessee, due to its research activity and similar programs.