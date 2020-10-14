UT prepares students for college application process with financial aid and admissions livestream

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Applying for college and paying for tuition can be a difficult, tedious and lengthy process for many aspiring students. It can be even harder during the COVID-19 pandemic.
So, officials with the University of Tennessee hosted a live stream on Facebook and Instagram to help future students understand the process a little better.
During the live stream, officials explained things that students should consider when looking for financial aid and told students about materials they should submit while applying for college.
"Because of COVID-19, we have changed things accommodating students," said Clay Alexander, the Associate Director of Freshman Recruitment at UT. "We are test-optional, we changed scholarships. There are more scholarships available for students who apply without test scores."
Officials also said that it's more important now than ever to understand financial aid and admissions processes, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Leaders said that it's important for students to apply early since they will likely need to go through a more competitive scholarship process.
If they apply early, they will be a step ahead in the enrollment process and one step closer to starting classes.